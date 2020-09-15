15:13
USD 79.03
EUR 93.70
RUB 1.06
English

80 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan

At least 80 more people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Health, Sabirzhan Abdikarimov, announced at a briefing.

According to him, 22 people have recovered in Bishkek, 3 — in Osh city, 11 — in Chui region, 7 — in Osh region, 11 — in Issyk-Kul region, 2 — in Talas region, 15 — in Jalal-Abad region and 9 — in Batken region.

In total, 41,103 recovered patients have been registered in the republic.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/165189/
views: 120
Print
Related
Health Minister tells about preparations for second wave of COVID-19
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
71 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,999 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 28.9 million people globally
Five more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
47 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,928 in total
101 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Last patient with COVID-19 discharged from Research Institute of Balneology
Negotiations over supply of COVID-19 vaccine from Russia to Kyrgyzstan underway
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 28.4 million people globally
Popular
Negotiations over supply of COVID-19 vaccine from Russia to Kyrgyzstan underway Negotiations over supply of COVID-19 vaccine from Russia to Kyrgyzstan underway
Construction of Public Service Centers starts in Issyk-Kul region Construction of Public Service Centers starts in Issyk-Kul region
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Corruption can be eradicated only through digitalization Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Corruption can be eradicated only through digitalization
67 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,828 in total 67 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,828 in total
15 September, Tuesday
15:11
Kyrgyzstan has three-month reserve of medicines Kyrgyzstan has three-month reserve of medicines
15:02
Education Ministry of Kyrgyzstan promises to equip 1,200 schools with computers
14:41
Elderly man injured in fire in Bishkek
14:30
Health Minister tells about preparations for second wave of COVID-19
14:16
At least 119,600 doses of influenza vaccine delivered to Kyrgyzstan