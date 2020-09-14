10:21
USD 78.87
EUR 93.51
RUB 1.05
English

CEC of Kyrgyzstan reminds: Concerts and sports events are prohibited

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Kyrgyzstan reminds the parties running for the 2020 parliamentary elections that sports events and concerts are prohibited.

The CEC rapid response group received a video from a concert held by one of the political organizations. The group’s member Gulnara Dzhurabaeva informed that the material will be studied and, most likely, the party will receive a warning.

The authorized representatives of the political association note that it was not a concert; candidates are singing the country’s anthem on the video.

In total, the CEC working group has considered more than 30 publications and eight complaints from citizens on violations of the electoral process.

The President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting date of parliamentary elections. They will take place on October 4. At least 16 parties will participate in the elections.
link: https://24.kg/english/165008/
views: 47
Print
Related
Elections 2020: CEC receives 33 reports of violations
Elections 2020: Prosecutor General's Office registers 22 materials on violations
Elections 2020: Kyrgyzstanis have not learned to debate
Elections 2020: Butun Kyrgyzstan to participate in election race
Elections 2020: Criminal cases were initiated against 221 candidates
Supporters of Butun Kyrgyzstan party hold rally near court building in Bishkek
Elections 2020: CEC of Kyrgyzstan publishes lists and programs of parties
At least 25 international observers to monitor election process in Kyrgyzstan
CEC offers Facebook to block political advertising on election silence day
Elections 2020: Observers of CIS Interparliamentary Assembly arrive in Osh
Popular
Negotiations over supply of COVID-19 vaccine from Russia to Kyrgyzstan underway Negotiations over supply of COVID-19 vaccine from Russia to Kyrgyzstan underway
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan resume air traffic Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan resume air traffic
Construction of Public Service Centers starts in Issyk-Kul region Construction of Public Service Centers starts in Issyk-Kul region
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Corruption can be eradicated only through digitalization Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Corruption can be eradicated only through digitalization
14 September, Monday
10:09
CEC of Kyrgyzstan reminds: Concerts and sports events are prohibited CEC of Kyrgyzstan reminds: Concerts and sports events a...
09:59
Museums and libraries resume their usual mode of work in Kyrgyzstan
09:52
Man detained in Osh city for shooting from car window
09:44
Kyrgyzstan asks China to ease external debt’s burden on country's budget
12 September, Saturday
18:20
Negotiations over supply of COVID-19 vaccine from Russia to Kyrgyzstan underway
18:14
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Corruption can be eradicated only through digitalization
14:30
Construction of Public Service Centers starts in Issyk-Kul region
13:43
First Deputy PM: Number of traffic accidents increases in some regions
13:09
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 28.4 million people globally