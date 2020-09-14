CEC of Kyrgyzstan reminds: Concerts and sports events are prohibited

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Kyrgyzstan reminds the parties running for the 2020 parliamentary elections that sports events and concerts are prohibited.

The CEC rapid response group received a video from a concert held by one of the political organizations. The group’s member Gulnara Dzhurabaeva informed that the material will be studied and, most likely, the party will receive a warning.

The authorized representatives of the political association note that it was not a concert; candidates are singing the country’s anthem on the video.

In total, the CEC working group has considered more than 30 publications and eight complaints from citizens on violations of the electoral process.

The President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting date of parliamentary elections. They will take place on October 4. At least 16 parties will participate in the elections.