11:10
USD 78.87
EUR 93.51
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan plans to create e-commerce park

The Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan, Sanzhar Mukanbetov, discussed with the President of the Electronic Commerce Association, Aiganysh Saparalieva, the development of Internet commerce in the country. Press service of the ministry reported.

Participants of the meeting discussed issues of providing a legal framework for expanding e-commerce in the republic. In particular, the problems of taxation of participants of the e-commerce market were studied to create the most favorable conditions for entrepreneurs and investors.

Sanzhar Mukanbetov noted that today e-commerce is a strategic direction for the development of the digital economy around the world and requires technological, legislative and infrastructural preparation.

They also discussed implementation of an important strategic project for the Kyrgyz Republic — an e-commerce park.

Its goals are to stimulate the growth of a diverse and new economy, Internet commerce in Kyrgyzstan, and create conditions for entering the world market. The minister noted his readiness to contribute to the development of the project.

«The e-commerce park can become a center of innovation and knowledge, it will create a communication space for transnational companies focused on the countries of Central Asia,» Sanzhar Mukanbetov stressed.
link: https://24.kg/english/164929/
views: 49
Print
Related
Number of parcels to Kyrgyzstan from abroad increases
Popular
Elections 2020: Criminal cases were initiated against 221 candidates Elections 2020: Criminal cases were initiated against 221 candidates
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan resume air traffic Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan resume air traffic
62 schools in Kyrgyzstan work in traditional mode 62 schools in Kyrgyzstan work in traditional mode
Kyrgyzstan to get almost €13 million for improvement of justice system Kyrgyzstan to get almost €13 million for improvement of justice system
12 September, Saturday
11:07
Ministry of Education digitizes 207 school textbooks in four languages Ministry of Education digitizes 207 school textbooks in...
11:03
SCO countries plan to develop joint online culture projects
10:54
Kyrgyzstan plans to create e-commerce park
10:21
Almazbek Atambayev’s case: Period of detention of defendants extended
10:15
Three men try to illegally cross Kyrgyz-Kazakh state border
11 September, Friday
15:12
Son of Plenipotentiary Representative in Batken detained in Moscow for fraud
15:09
Over 7 tons of cannabis burned in southern Kyrgyzstan
15:02
Domestic flights to Jalal-Abad, Batken to be resumed from September 15
14:55
Public transport drivers in Bishkek fined 500,000 soms
14:29
Low-cost PCR tests to be delivered to Kyrgyzstan from Turkey