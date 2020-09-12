Kyrgyzstan plans to create e-commerce park

The Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan, Sanzhar Mukanbetov, discussed with the President of the Electronic Commerce Association, Aiganysh Saparalieva, the development of Internet commerce in the country. Press service of the ministry reported.

Participants of the meeting discussed issues of providing a legal framework for expanding e-commerce in the republic. In particular, the problems of taxation of participants of the e-commerce market were studied to create the most favorable conditions for entrepreneurs and investors.

Sanzhar Mukanbetov noted that today e-commerce is a strategic direction for the development of the digital economy around the world and requires technological, legislative and infrastructural preparation.

They also discussed implementation of an important strategic project for the Kyrgyz Republic — an e-commerce park.

Its goals are to stimulate the growth of a diverse and new economy, Internet commerce in Kyrgyzstan, and create conditions for entering the world market. The minister noted his readiness to contribute to the development of the project.

«The e-commerce park can become a center of innovation and knowledge, it will create a communication space for transnational companies focused on the countries of Central Asia,» Sanzhar Mukanbetov stressed.