Kyrgyzstan sees e-commerce development as strategic direction

Kyrgyzstan aims to strengthen its position in the global market through digital platforms and infrastructure projects. The Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, Sultan Akhmatov, said at the panel session «Making Local Global: Digital Platforms as a Driver of Non-Resource Export Growth» during the Eastern Economic Forum.

He noted that in Kyrgyzstan, the development of e-commerce is considered a strategic direction for export diversification and a tool to support small and medium-sized businesses.

Under the Development Program until 2030, the country plans to build at least 1 million square meters of warehouse facilities.

The active phase of project implementation will be driven by the construction of the strategically important China—Kyrgyzstan—Uzbekistan railway, which will open up new opportunities for creating modern transport and logistics corridors.

According to the ministry’s forecasts, this will ensure e-commerce growth at an annual rate of 14 percent.

Sultan Akhmatov emphasized that Kyrgyzstan is consistently developing digital trade infrastructure and remains open to expanding cooperation with international partners.