11:12
USD 87.45
EUR 102.59
RUB 1.07
English

Kyrgyzstan sees e-commerce development as strategic direction

Kyrgyzstan aims to strengthen its position in the global market through digital platforms and infrastructure projects. The Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, Sultan Akhmatov, said at the panel session «Making Local Global: Digital Platforms as a Driver of Non-Resource Export Growth» during the Eastern Economic Forum.

He noted that in Kyrgyzstan, the development of e-commerce is considered a strategic direction for export diversification and a tool to support small and medium-sized businesses.

Under the Development Program until 2030, the country plans to build at least 1 million square meters of warehouse facilities.

The active phase of project implementation will be driven by the construction of the strategically important China—Kyrgyzstan—Uzbekistan railway, which will open up new opportunities for creating modern transport and logistics corridors.

According to the ministry’s forecasts, this will ensure e-commerce growth at an annual rate of 14 percent.

Sultan Akhmatov emphasized that Kyrgyzstan is consistently developing digital trade infrastructure and remains open to expanding cooperation with international partners.
link: https://24.kg/english/342744/
views: 140
Print
Related
Temu intends to register in Kyrgyzstan and operate under local laws
E-commerce becomes key element of Kyrgyzstan’s economy
Training course for people with disabilities launched in Kyrgyzstan
E-commerce park proposed to be opened in Kyrgyzstan
Total volume of e-commerce in EAEU countries reaches $80 billion
Russia ratifies protocol on regulating e-commerce in EAEU
Для электронной коммерции в Центральной Азии предлагают создавать спецсчета
В Бишкеке прошел форум по электронной коммерции e-Commerce EXPO 2023
Volume of Kyrgyzstan’s e-commerce market estimated at $200-300 million
Kyrgyzstan could become e-commerce hub for Central Asia
Popular
Chinese company fined 2.8 million soms for illegal road works Chinese company fined 2.8 million soms for illegal road works
Snow leopard to become national symbol of the Kyrgyz Republic Snow leopard to become national symbol of the Kyrgyz Republic
Over 48 tons of fruits and berries from Kyrgyzstan delivered to Arkhangelsk Over 48 tons of fruits and berries from Kyrgyzstan delivered to Arkhangelsk
XXIV CIS and SCO International Sports Games start in Kyrgyzstan XXIV CIS and SCO International Sports Games start in Kyrgyzstan
9 September, Tuesday
10:47
Over 1 billion soms to be allocated for master plans of settlements Over 1 billion soms to be allocated for master plans of...
10:43
State to fully cover mortgages for military personnel, law enforcement officers
10:34
Cabinet liquidates Republican Pricing Center under Construction Ministry
10:29
State to seize land and businesses from corrupt officials and criminal groups
10:22
Artem Novikov proposes to unify financial regulations of EAEU, SCO and BRICS