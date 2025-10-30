E-commerce park being developed in Kyrgyzstan

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev participated in the international e-commerce forum E-commerce EXPO Central Asia 2025, the Cabinet’s press service reported.

Kasymaliev noted the importance of e-commerce, which provides impetus for economic development, including investment activity, and is driving significant structural changes in the economy.

«For the Kyrgyz Republic, e-commerce has become not just a new sector, but a powerful tool for economic growth and integration into regional and global supply chains. In recent years, we have seen rapid growth in online sales, digital payments, and the development of logistics and financial infrastructure, making participation in the e-economy accessible to small and medium-sized businesses,» he said.

According to the Cabinet Chairman, the domestic e-commerce market is estimated to have reached $525 million this year, an increase of approximately 15 percent compared to 2024. In the first half of 2025, online purchases totaled approximately 1 million transactions for about 1.7 billion soms. This represents a nearly 56 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Adylbek Kasymaliev added that an e-commerce park is being developed—a platform to support e-commerce entrepreneurs and create digital infrastructure and logistics. A preferential tax and legal framework has been introduced, including a special tax regime of 2 percent of turnover, and exemptions from VAT, income tax, and sales tax for e-commerce participants.

Particular attention is being paid to the development of cross-border trade.