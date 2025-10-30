E-commerce park being developed in Kyrgyzstan

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev participated in the international e-commerce forum E-commerce EXPO Central Asia 2025, the Cabinet’s press service reported.
Kasymaliev noted the importance of e-commerce, which provides impetus for economic development, including investment activity, and is driving significant structural changes in the economy.
According to the Cabinet Chairman, the domestic e-commerce market is estimated to have reached $525 million this year, an increase of approximately 15 percent compared to 2024. In the first half of 2025, online purchases totaled approximately 1 million transactions for about 1.7 billion soms. This represents a nearly 56 percent increase compared to the same period last year.
Adylbek Kasymaliev added that an e-commerce park is being developed—a platform to support e-commerce entrepreneurs and create digital infrastructure and logistics. A preferential tax and legal framework has been introduced, including a special tax regime of 2 percent of turnover, and exemptions from VAT, income tax, and sales tax for e-commerce participants.
Particular attention is being paid to the development of cross-border trade.