Almazbek Atambayev’s case: Period of detention of defendants extended

Term of the trial of the events in Koi-Tash village has been extended until November 11. By his decision, the presiding judge Marat Sydykov extended the preventive measure in the form of detention against Almazbek Atambayev, Farid Niyazov, Ravshan Dzhenbekov, Kanat Sagymbaev, Meerbek Miskenbaev, Farkhat Baabiev, Ryspek Karypbek uulu and Kanat Osmonaliev.

Asel Koduranova, Irina Karamushkina, Kunduz Zholdubaeva, Nooruz Kaparbek uulu, Amangeldy Kakebaev and Marat Shamanov remain under house arrest.

The Interior Ministry opened a criminal case on the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8, 2019 under a number of articles of the Criminal Code. The defendants in the case are deputies Irina Karamushkina, Asel Koduranova, members of SDPK party, ex-parliament member Ravshan Dzheenbekov, as well as the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev.
