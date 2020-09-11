15:21
Public transport drivers in Bishkek fined 500,000 soms

Public transport drivers in Bishkek have been fined 519,000 soms from June 1 to September 10. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

At least 3,981 vehicles have passed sanitary inspection, 284 protocols have been drawn up.

«Specialists of the City Transport Department, together with the Central State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, the patrol police and the transport inspection, daily check public transport for presence of sanitizers, observance of sanitary cleanliness and distance depending on the number of seats, and also conduct explanatory conversations with drivers and passengers,» the City Hall reported.
