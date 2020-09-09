Construction of new infectious diseases hospital nearing completion in Osh city

The President of Kyrgyzstan, as part of a working trip to Osh region, got acquainted with construction of a new infectious diseases hospital in Osh city. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Director of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services Urmatbek Kokocharov informed that the new hospital is designed for 100 beds. According to the project, the hospital consists of three departments: an intensive care unit with 28 beds, departments for diagnostics and treatment of infectious patients. To date, the old hospital building has been completely demolished, and a new one is under construction.

The facility made of prefabricated structures is planned to be commissioned in October 2020.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted the need to complete the work before the onset of cold weather, at the same time drew attention to quality control. The head of state stressed that the hospital will be of great help in the fight against a possible second wave of coronavirus infection, as well as other infectious diseases that occur in the autumn-winter period.

He examined the hospital territory and talked with the medical staff, noting their invaluable contribution to preserving the health of the country’s population.

«The President stressed the importance of introducing digitalization into all spheres of society, including the healthcare system. As the head of state noted, the e-health system will fundamentally solve many problems — reduce corruption, improve the quality of patient care, and reduce bureaucracy,» the statement says.