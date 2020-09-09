17:36
USD 78.73
EUR 92.97
RUB 1.04
English

Construction of new infectious diseases hospital nearing completion in Osh city

The President of Kyrgyzstan, as part of a working trip to Osh region, got acquainted with construction of a new infectious diseases hospital in Osh city. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Director of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services Urmatbek Kokocharov informed that the new hospital is designed for 100 beds. According to the project, the hospital consists of three departments: an intensive care unit with 28 beds, departments for diagnostics and treatment of infectious patients. To date, the old hospital building has been completely demolished, and a new one is under construction.

The facility made of prefabricated structures is planned to be commissioned in October 2020.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted the need to complete the work before the onset of cold weather, at the same time drew attention to quality control. The head of state stressed that the hospital will be of great help in the fight against a possible second wave of coronavirus infection, as well as other infectious diseases that occur in the autumn-winter period.

He examined the hospital territory and talked with the medical staff, noting their invaluable contribution to preserving the health of the country’s population.

«The President stressed the importance of introducing digitalization into all spheres of society, including the healthcare system. As the head of state noted, the e-health system will fundamentally solve many problems — reduce corruption, improve the quality of patient care, and reduce bureaucracy,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/164622/
views: 85
Print
Related
Regional Center of Cardiovascular Surgery repaired in Jalal-Abad
Major repair of infectious diseases hospital completed in Batken
All day patient hospitals closed in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan
Semetei hospital closed, all patients discharged
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Pandemic exposed all problems of healthcare system
12 new hospitals to be opened in Kyrgyzstan by second COVID-19 wave
Three more day patient hospitals temporarily closed in Bishkek
Number of beds in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan to be increased by 1,300
Seven day patient hospitals temporarily closed in Bishkek
Ata-Kench day patient hospital temporarily closed in Karakol city
Popular
American Noah Bratcher dreams of living and working in Kyrgyzstan American Noah Bratcher dreams of living and working in Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov explains why children continue to learn from home Sooronbai Jeenbekov explains why children continue to learn from home
EDB to fund digital projects for combatting coronavirus EDB to fund digital projects for combatting coronavirus
SCNS officer detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion SCNS officer detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion
9 September, Wednesday
17:12
Two people try to get into Kazakhstan across Ashpara river Two people try to get into Kazakhstan across Ashpara ri...
16:53
Construction of new infectious diseases hospital nearing completion in Osh city
16:44
Customs officers reveal scheme of illegal import of vehicles into Kyrgyzstan
16:15
Kyrgyzstan to get almost €13 million for improvement of justice system
14:50
Over 19,000 medical workers trained in coronavirus treatment rules in Kyrgyzstan