Kyrgyzstan to get almost €13 million for improvement of justice system

The Government of Kyrgyzstan has approved a draft financial agreement between Kyrgyzstan and the European Union. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The agreement provides for the allocation of €12,690 within eight years. At the expense of these funds, it is planned to improve the justice system of the republic and develop the rule of law, introduce a monitoring system focused on the general population and achievement of results. In addition, the institution of probation will be improved in accordance with human rights standards.

«Thanks to the project, the process of drafting legislative acts will be improved on the basis of objective data obtained during monitoring and evaluation, as well as on the basis of the Unified Register of Crimes and Misconduct. Alternative penalties not related to detention and imprisonment, as well as correction and rehabilitation mechanisms, will be developed. Probation capacity of service personnel, judges, prosecutors, lawyers and police will be enhanced. Switch to an automation strategy based on respect for human rights and standardization of digital processes in the probation system is planned. The capacity of the staff of the Prosecutor General’s Office to process cases and keep statistics on cases of gender-based and domestic violence at every stage of the justice process will increase,» the Government stressed.
