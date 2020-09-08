Reconstruction of well-known Rappoport Alley to begin in Cholpon-Ata

Reconstruction of a well-known Rappoport Alley will begin in Cholpon-Ata. Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Issyk-Kul region informed 24.kg news agency.

The work had been planned for a long time.

«Today the Plenipotentiary Representative Balbak Tulobaev instructed to prepare an estimate, we will seek funds for reconstruction. This is only a project so far, there are several options. All documents will be prepared within ten days,» the office informed.

Recall, Rappoport Alley was completely cut down during construction of facilities for the first World Nomad Games in 2016. Hundreds of millions of soms were spent on construction and advertising. But the Games are over, and the objects stand idle.