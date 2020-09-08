11:08
USD 78.61
EUR 93.02
RUB 1.04
English

Elections 2020: Observers of CIS Interparliamentary Assembly arrive in Osh

International observers of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly mission have arrived in Osh city. Press service of the City Hall of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Together with the employees of the City Hall, the observers discussed bilateral cooperation in preparation for the elections of deputies of the Parliament.

«The main purpose of the visit of the observers is to monitor preparation for the voting from the point of view of ensuring openness and democracy of the process. Within the framework of this program, we hold meetings with the heads of regions, local authorities, party leaders, that is, with those who participate in the elections,» the City Hall informed.

Following the meeting, an agreement was reached on close cooperation in achieving openness and democracy during the upcoming voting.

A similar meeting is planned to be held in Bishkek.
link: https://24.kg/english/164408/
views: 81
Print
Related
Consideration of complaint of Butun Kyrgyzstan party to continue on September 9
Supporters of Butun Kyrgyzstan party hold rally near court building
Adakhan Madumarov reproaches CEC with lawlessness and promises rallies
UN in Kyrgyzstan calls on political parties to avoid spread of COVID-19
Butun Kyrgyzstan party files lawsuit against CEC
President Jeenbekov: Not to sell vote is a personal decision of each of us
Elections 2020: 65 percent of polling stations in Kyrgyzstan have ramps
Elections 2020: CEC registers 1,912 candidates for deputies
Elections 2020: OSCE / ODIHR sends observers to Kyrgyzstan
CEC and parties of Kyrgyzstan sign memorandum on fair election campaign
Popular
American Noah Bratcher dreams of living and working in Kyrgyzstan American Noah Bratcher dreams of living and working in Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov explains why children continue to learn from home Sooronbai Jeenbekov explains why children continue to learn from home
EDB to fund digital projects for combatting coronavirus EDB to fund digital projects for combatting coronavirus
President Jeenbekov: Not to sell vote is a personal decision of each of us President Jeenbekov: Not to sell vote is a personal decision of each of us
8 September, Tuesday
10:53
At least 245 school buildings are dilapidated in Kyrgyzstan At least 245 school buildings are dilapidated in Kyrgyz...
10:31
Elections 2020: Observers of CIS Interparliamentary Assembly arrive in Osh
10:21
Kyrgyzstan reduces term for issue of conclusion on putting up child for adoption
09:53
Azimzhan Askarov's widow cannot return house where she lived with her husband
09:36
Bishkek City Hall records song in memory of victims and gratitude to doctors
7 September, Monday
18:13
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 731 per citizen
18:02
Supporters of Butun Kyrgyzstan party hold rally near court building
17:55
President, PM of Kyrgyzstan discuss preparation for winter, upcoming elections