Elections 2020: Observers of CIS Interparliamentary Assembly arrive in Osh

International observers of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly mission have arrived in Osh city. Press service of the City Hall of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Together with the employees of the City Hall, the observers discussed bilateral cooperation in preparation for the elections of deputies of the Parliament.

«The main purpose of the visit of the observers is to monitor preparation for the voting from the point of view of ensuring openness and democracy of the process. Within the framework of this program, we hold meetings with the heads of regions, local authorities, party leaders, that is, with those who participate in the elections,» the City Hall informed.

Following the meeting, an agreement was reached on close cooperation in achieving openness and democracy during the upcoming voting.

A similar meeting is planned to be held in Bishkek.