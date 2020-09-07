18:21
USD 78.73
EUR 93.37
RUB 1.05
English

Supporters of Butun Kyrgyzstan party hold rally near court building

A rally is held near the court building, where complaint of Butun Kyrgyzstan party against the decision of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan is being considered.

The participants demand from the administrative court to cancel the decision of the Central Election Commission, which refused to register the party for elections to the Parliament.

The protesters are not allowed to enter the territory of the court: police officers cordoned off the perimeter. The protesters occupied the sidewalk along the fence. Journalists enter the building with great difficulty.

Митинг возле суда : рассматривается жалоба партии «Бутун Кыргызстан».

Опубликовано 24_kg Понедельник, 7 сентября 2020 г.

The majority of CEC members voted against registration of Butun Kyrgyzstan party.

Ex-ombudsman Tursunbai Bakir uulu demanded from the CEC to refuse registration of Butun Kyrgyzstan on the grounds that party leader Adakhan Madumarov changed the order in the list, excluding a former deputy from it.
link: https://24.kg/english/164376/
views: 68
Print
Related
Adakhan Madumarov reproaches CEC with lawlessness and promises rallies
UN in Kyrgyzstan calls on political parties to avoid spread of COVID-19
Butun Kyrgyzstan party files lawsuit against CEC
President Jeenbekov: Not to sell vote is a personal decision of each of us
Elections 2020: 65 percent of polling stations in Kyrgyzstan have ramps
Elections 2020: CEC registers 1,912 candidates for deputies
Elections 2020: OSCE / ODIHR sends observers to Kyrgyzstan
CEC and parties of Kyrgyzstan sign memorandum on fair election campaign
Seven polling stations in Bishkek have no ramps and handrails
Elections 2020. Most of Kyrgyzstanis have not decided who to vote for
Popular
Sooronbai Jeenbekov explains why children continue to learn from home Sooronbai Jeenbekov explains why children continue to learn from home
American Noah Bratcher dreams of living and working in Kyrgyzstan American Noah Bratcher dreams of living and working in Kyrgyzstan
EDB to fund digital projects for combatting coronavirus EDB to fund digital projects for combatting coronavirus
President Jeenbekov: Not to sell vote is a personal decision of each of us President Jeenbekov: Not to sell vote is a personal decision of each of us
7 September, Monday
18:13
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 731 per citizen State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 731 per citizen
18:02
Supporters of Butun Kyrgyzstan party hold rally near court building
17:55
President, PM of Kyrgyzstan discuss preparation for winter, upcoming elections
17:44
Adakhan Madumarov reproaches CEC with lawlessness and promises rallies
17:31
Bishkek’s budget loses 878 million soms due to pandemic