Supporters of Butun Kyrgyzstan party hold rally near court building

A rally is held near the court building, where complaint of Butun Kyrgyzstan party against the decision of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan is being considered.

The participants demand from the administrative court to cancel the decision of the Central Election Commission, which refused to register the party for elections to the Parliament.

The protesters are not allowed to enter the territory of the court: police officers cordoned off the perimeter. The protesters occupied the sidewalk along the fence. Journalists enter the building with great difficulty.

The majority of CEC members voted against registration of Butun Kyrgyzstan party.

Ex-ombudsman Tursunbai Bakir uulu demanded from the CEC to refuse registration of Butun Kyrgyzstan on the grounds that party leader Adakhan Madumarov changed the order in the list, excluding a former deputy from it.