Adakhan Madumarov reproaches CEC with lawlessness and promises rallies

The Bishkek Administrative Court considers a complaint from Butun Kyrgyzstan party against the decision of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) to refuse its registration.

Its leader, Adakhan Madumarov, told reporters that the CEC had exceeded its powers. «This is blatant illiteracy. If the court decides not in our favor, then there will be rallies. People are tired of lawlessness and do not trust anyone. They have the right to defend their constitutional rights,» Adakhan Madumarov said.

Earlier, he stated that the party does not intend to hold rallies.

The majority of CEC members voted against registration of Butun Kyrgyzstan party.

Ex-ombudsman Tursunbai Bakir uulu demanded from the CEC to refuse registration of Butun Kyrgyzstan on the grounds that party leader Adakhan Madumarov changed the order in the list, excluding a former deputy from it.
