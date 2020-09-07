13:46
USD 78.73
EUR 93.37
RUB 1.05
English

Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan approves 4th protocol for treatment of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has approved the fourth clinical protocol for treatment of COVID-19. Talant Sooronbaev, the Chief Freelance Pulmonologist of the ministry, announced at a briefing.

According to him, the document is based on the best world practice, country’s experience and evidence-based research.

«The training of doctors according to the fourth version has already begun, it is available, patients receive treatment according to it. The new protocol contains all sections: how to treat at home, in hospitals, patients who have concomitant diseases, children and others,» Talant Sooronbaev said.

He added that the document includes methods of rehabilitation for those who have had coronavirus in a separate chapter.

The pulmonologist stressed that a good rehabilitation program has been developed. «It is a simple, affordable, low-cost program, videos were prepared. You don’t have to go to the hospital to undergo it, you can do it at home,» he said.
link: https://24.kg/english/164321/
views: 141
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 27.1 million people globally
No deaths from COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Five more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
55 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,458 in total
134 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
EDB to fund digital projects for combatting coronavirus
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 26.6 million people globally
Four more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
No deaths from COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
89 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,316 in total
Popular
Sooronbai Jeenbekov explains why children continue to learn from home Sooronbai Jeenbekov explains why children continue to learn from home
EDB to fund digital projects for combatting coronavirus EDB to fund digital projects for combatting coronavirus
American Noah Bratcher dreams of living and working in Kyrgyzstan American Noah Bratcher dreams of living and working in Kyrgyzstan
SCNS officer detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion SCNS officer detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion
7 September, Monday
13:24
Foreigner wanted for terrorism arrested in Bishkek Foreigner wanted for terrorism arrested in Bishkek
13:13
School Meals at Home campaign starts in Kyrgyzstan
13:05
Karkyra checkpoint on state border with Kazakhstan resumes work
12:59
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan approves 4th protocol for treatment of COVID-19
12:31
Elections 2020: Interior Ministry to close all gun stores in Kyrgyzstan