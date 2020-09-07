Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan approves 4th protocol for treatment of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has approved the fourth clinical protocol for treatment of COVID-19. Talant Sooronbaev, the Chief Freelance Pulmonologist of the ministry, announced at a briefing.

According to him, the document is based on the best world practice, country’s experience and evidence-based research.

«The training of doctors according to the fourth version has already begun, it is available, patients receive treatment according to it. The new protocol contains all sections: how to treat at home, in hospitals, patients who have concomitant diseases, children and others,» Talant Sooronbaev said.

He added that the document includes methods of rehabilitation for those who have had coronavirus in a separate chapter.

The pulmonologist stressed that a good rehabilitation program has been developed. «It is a simple, affordable, low-cost program, videos were prepared. You don’t have to go to the hospital to undergo it, you can do it at home,» he said.