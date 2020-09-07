12:15
No deaths from COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

No deaths from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia have been registered in Kyrgyzstan over the past 24 hours. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev announced at a briefing.

In total, 1,061 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in the republic.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
