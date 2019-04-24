Guarantee Fund continues to support businessmen from Bishkek, Chui region

Despite recommendations of the Accounts Chamber, the Guarantee Fund continues to support mainly businessmen from Bishkek and Chui region.

Press service of the Guarantee Fund sent out information, which states that 90 guarantees for 135 million soms have been issued for the first quarter of 2019.

At least 19 guarantees (22 percent) were provided to businessmen of Chui region, Bishkek — 23 (25 percent), Naryn region — 15 (17 percent), Issyk-Kul — 11 (12 percent), Jalal-Abad — 10 (11 percent), Batken — 7 (8 percent), Osh — 3 (3 percent), Talas region and Osh — 1 guarantee each (2 percent).

Guarantees were issued in agriculture, agricultural processing, industry, tourism, construction, trade and services.

Recall, following the results of an audit for 2016-2017, the Accounts Chamber has made a proposal to reduce the size of lump-sum guarantee commissions for development of small and medium-sized businesses in the country, as well as to increase the number of guarantee collateral beneficiaries in the regions.