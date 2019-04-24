10:09
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Guarantee Fund continues to support businessmen from Bishkek, Chui region

Despite recommendations of the Accounts Chamber, the Guarantee Fund continues to support mainly businessmen from Bishkek and Chui region.

Press service of the Guarantee Fund sent out information, which states that 90 guarantees for 135 million soms have been issued for the first quarter of 2019.

At least 19 guarantees (22 percent) were provided to businessmen of Chui region, Bishkek — 23 (25 percent), Naryn region — 15 (17 percent), Issyk-Kul — 11 (12 percent), Jalal-Abad — 10 (11 percent), Batken — 7 (8 percent), Osh — 3 (3 percent), Talas region and Osh — 1 guarantee each (2 percent).

Guarantees were issued in agriculture, agricultural processing, industry, tourism, construction, trade and services.

Recall, following the results of an audit for 2016-2017, the Accounts Chamber has made a proposal to reduce the size of lump-sum guarantee commissions for development of small and medium-sized businesses in the country, as well as to increase the number of guarantee collateral beneficiaries in the regions.
link:
views: 56
Print
Related
Loans from Guarantee Fund most often provided in Bishkek and Chui region
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan to acquire share in Guarantee Fund’s capital
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan may become founder of Guarantee Fund
Guarantee Fund issues guarantees for 519 million soms for 18 months
Authorized capital of Guarantee Fund increased by 300 million soms
Guarantee Fund issues guarantees for 390.4 mln soms for 18 months
Guarantee Fund issues guarantees for 248.1 million soms in 2017
Authorized capital of Guarantee Fund may be increased to 3 billion soms
Guarantee fund issues guarantees for 63.2 million soms
Guarantee Fund issues guarantees for 57.1 million soms since beginning of 2017
Popular
Osh - cultural capital of TURKSOY. Guests take part in Sumolok ceremony Osh - cultural capital of TURKSOY. Guests take part in Sumolok ceremony
Kyrgyzstan rises 15 places in World Press Freedom Index 2019 Kyrgyzstan rises 15 places in World Press Freedom Index 2019
Russian serviceman who hit woman with child gets suspended sentence Russian serviceman who hit woman with child gets suspended sentence
Bishkek HPP breakdown. Convicts must pay Bishkekteploset 3 million soms Bishkek HPP breakdown. Convicts must pay Bishkekteploset 3 million soms