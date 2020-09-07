Man hangs himself on Erkindik Boulevard in Bishkek

A man hanged himself on Erkindik Boulevard in Bishkek. The Internal Affairs Department of Pervomaisky district of the capital informed 24.kg news agency.

The police received a call about the found corpse on September 4 at about 5 am.

«The police found the corpse of a man of European appearance at the scene. The man hanged himself on a tree. The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old M.M. No signs of bodily harm and traces of violent death were found during visual examination. The fact was registered, forensic medical examinations were commissioned,» the Department of Internal Affairs said.