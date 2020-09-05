Uzbekistan Airways resumes regular international flights. Flights to Dubai, Frankfurt, Istanbul, Almaty and Bishkek are organized. The Uzbek media reported with reference to the press service of the airline.

According to it, the following flights will be launched in the coming days:

Tashkent — Dubai — Tashkent once a week from September 4 on Fridays;

Tashkent — Frankfurt — Tashkent once a week from September 10 on Thursdays;

Tashkent — Almaty — Tashkent once a week from September 11 on Fridays;

Tashkent — Bishkek — Tashkent once a week from September 14 on Mondays;

Tashkent — Istanbul — Tashkent on September 4, 7, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 24, 25, 28, 30.

«Passengers planning flights to Uzbekistan by Uzbekistan Airways from these cities will have to submit a certificate with a negative test result for COVID-19 made by PCR method in English or Russian, valid not more than 72 hours before departure. In the absence of a negative test result, passengers will be denied registration for their flight,» the message says.

Passengers arriving by regular flights from Germany, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and having a certificate with a negative test result for COVID-19, will need to undergo thermometry and fill out a questionnaire with an obligation to 14-day self-isolation: for citizens of Uzbekistan — at the place of permanent residence, for foreigners — at the place of temporary registration in the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Citizens who will have fever or other symptoms upon arrival will be examined at the Tashkent airport.

Passengers with positive PCR test result will be hospitalized for treatment.

The airline asks passengers to independently clarify the sanitary requirements in the state of destination and, before purchasing air tickets, make sure that there are grounds for entering the country.

Air tickets for the flights can be purchased on the airline’s website, through a mobile application, as well as at the nearest sales offices of Uzbekistan Airways or from sales agents in Uzbekistan and abroad.