Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 26.6 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 304,626 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 26,609,482 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (6,200,518), Brazil (4,091,801), India (4,023,179), Russia (1,011,987), Peru (670,145), South Africa (635,078), Colombia (641,574), Mexico (623,090) and Spain (498,989).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 17,700,000. The figure grew by 204,681 people for a day.

At least 874,369 people died from the virus (growth by 6,739 people for 24 hours), including 187,755 people — in the USA, 125,502— in Brazil, 69,561 — in India, 41,626— in the UK, and 66,851— in Mexico.

At least 44,316 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 106,225 cases — in Kazakhstan, 42,998— in Uzbekistan, 8,724 — in Tajikistan.