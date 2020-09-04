17:13
Seven polling stations in Bishkek have no ramps and handrails

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan checks compliance of the executive authorities and local self-government bodies with the requirements of the law on preparation of polling stations for voting. The state body said.

Special attention is paid to creation of conditions for implementation of the electoral rights of persons with disabilities.

It was found out that some of the premises of the polling stations were not equipped with special devices — ramps, handrails, help buttons that meet the needs of voters with disabilities, and also were not provided with telephone communication.

The prosecutor’s offices have made seven orders to eliminate violations of the law. Appropriate measures are taken on them.

Election campaign begins today. It ends on the day of silence — October 3.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting the date of parliamentary elections. They will be held on October 4.
