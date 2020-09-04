12:38
Regional Center of Cardiovascular Surgery repaired in Jalal-Abad

Overhaul of the South Regional Scientific Center of Cardiovascular Surgery has been completed in Jalal-Abad. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the renovation began in August. The work was financed from the republican budget in the amount of 1.5 million soms and the Social Partnership Fund for Regional Development in the amount of 10 million soms.

The center is designed for 100 beds. All repair and construction work was completed, window and door blocks were replaced, electrical wiring, sewerage and heating systems were renovated. New partition walls were installed due to the change in the area.
