Coronavirus not registered in medical workers for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan

No cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers for the last 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev announced at a briefing.

During the day, one health worker was discharged from hospital after recovery, and 9 more — from home isolation.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 3,136 medical workers, 2,506 of them have recovered.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.