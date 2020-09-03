15:17
USD 78.26
EUR 92.79
RUB 1.06
English

Kumtor contributes over 78 million soms to Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan

On September 1, 2020, Kumtor Gold Company (Kumtor) transferred 78,468,300 soms (an equivalent of US $1 million, according to the official National Bank exchange rate as of September 1, 2020) to the account of the Health Ministry of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«By so doing, Kumtor, being aware of the importance of steps now being taken in fighting COVID-19 and following its commitment to the principles of socially responsible business, has contributed funds to be used by the Health Ministry of the Kyrgyz Republic for making repairs to health care institutions and providing them with medical equipment,» office of the company informed.

«Hopefully, the US $1 million transferred by Kumtor Company will be our significant contribution not only to fighting COVID-19 but also to the improvement of the national health care system in general,» the President of Kumtor Gold Company, Deon Badenhorst, stressed.

In addition to this, during the challenging times of the coronavirus pandemic, Kumtor has regularly provided aid to Kyrgyzstan.

Related news
Kumtor Gold Company employees continue to support region
Thus, in March 2020, Kumtor Gold Company contributed US $100,000 in aid which was used for providing necessary medicines to health care institutions and Issyk-Kul population involved in anti-COVID-19 measures across the province.

The Issyk-Kul Development Fund has contributed 12 million soms for the prevention of the coronavirus epidemic in Issyk-Kul province. The said Fund is formed out of Kumtor Gold Company’s contributions made from its 1 percent annual gross revenue.

In July, 2020, during the COVID-19 peak in Kyrgyzstan, Kumtor purchased 90 oxygen concentrators later contributed to the health care institutions of Jety-Oguz and Ton districts as well as to those of the city of Balykchi Issyk-Kul province. The distribution was made as per the availability of beds in those institutions.
link: https://24.kg/english/163975/
views: 131
Print
Related
More than 9.2 tons of gold produced at Kumtor in the first half of 2020
Kumtor Gold to provide 90 oxygen concentrators to Issyk-Kul health facilities
Over 4.7 tons of gold produced at Kumtor in the first three months of 2020
Gold myths, or what fakes do economists feed us with in quarantine
Over 18.6 tons of gold produced at Kumtor mine in 2019
Kumtor to allocate $ 100,000 to Issyk-Kul region for combating coronavirus
Deon Badenhorst: We have an opportunity to extend life of Kumtor mine
Commission formed to investigate death of Kumtor employee on Petrov lake
Body of drowned Kumtor employee found in Dzheti-Oguz
Kumtor employee goes missing in Dzheti-Oguz on Petrov lake
Popular
Kyrgyz company ready to build Upper Naryn HPP cascade Kyrgyz company ready to build Upper Naryn HPP cascade
Elections: Supporters, opponents of Kyrgyzstan party gather at Supreme Court Elections: Supporters, opponents of Kyrgyzstan party gather at Supreme Court
Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities
Education Ministry has options for return to traditional form of education Education Ministry has options for return to traditional form of education
3 September, Thursday
15:07
Kyrgyz triathletes plan to cover 1,600 kilometers Kyrgyz triathletes plan to cover 1,600 kilometers
13:47
Kumtor contributes over 78 million soms to Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan
13:36
Elections 2020: About 11 polling stations to open for Kyrgyzstanis in Russia
13:27
Health Ministry: Kawasaki syndrome not registered in Kyrgyzstan
13:05
Residents of what Russian cities not like migrants the most (research)