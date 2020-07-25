Kumtor Gold Company employees continue to support region

The fund-raising campaign is going on in Kumtor Gold Company to contribute to fighting the coronavirus infection in the Kyrgyz Republic.

This time, part of the funds raised has been spent to buy two refrigerators and personal protective equipment sets for the district hospital located in the village of Kyzyl-Suu, Jety-Oguz district. The hospital has received a total of two refrigerators, 90 protective suits and 50 protective screens.

It will be remembered that two tranches of donations made by Kumtor Gold Company employees were previously transferred to the COVID-19 account of the Central Treasury of the Finance Ministry for the Health Ministry of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In addition, MACK operators and a dispatcher of the Balykchi Marshalling Yard have provided aid to the Balykchi territorial hospital by raising 350,000 soms to purchase medicines, antiseptic agents, personal protective equipment and two oxygen concentrators.

The fund-raising campaign goes on.