Elections 2020: CEC registers list of another political party

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan has registered the list of another political party. It was announced at a meeting of the election commission.

Members of the Central Election Commission registered the list of Zamandash party.

Thus, the lists of four political organizations have been registered so far — Ata Meken, Bir Bol, the Party of Afghanistan War Veterans and Participants of Other Local Military Conflicts and Zamandash.

The election commission has no complaints against these political associations.

Election campaign begins on September 4.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting parliamentary elections. They will be held on October 4.
