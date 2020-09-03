Elections 2020: CEC registers lists of three political parties

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) has registered the lists of three political parties. It was announced at a meeting of the election commission.

Members of the Central Election Commission registered the lists of Ata Meken, Bir Bol and the Party of Afghan War Veterans and Participants of Other Local Military Conflicts. The CEC has no complaints against these political organizations.

In total, 16 political associations have submitted documents for registration on time. But Aktiv party was disqualified because it did not pay the electoral deposit of 5 million soms.

The issue of Kyrgyzstan party remains open.

Kyrgyzstan party was late with submission of documents. Its leader, Kanat Isaev, claims that they prepared all the documents in time. The political association was removed from the election race by the decision of the Central Election Commission. Kanat Isaev went to court to appeal against the decision of the election commission. The court ruled in favor of Kyrgyzstan party.

The election campaign starts on September 4.