Taalaigul Toktakunova becomes representative of Mekenim Kyrgyzstan

Lawyer of the leader of Ata Meken party Omurbek Tekebayev, and the ex-head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Duishenkul Chotonov, Taalaigul Toktakunova, became an authorized representative of Mekenim Kyrgyzstan in the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan. It was announced today at a meeting of the Central Election Commission.

Taalaigul Toktakunova is a well-known lawyer. She protects the interests of the former ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Malaysia and South Korea, Kylychbek Sultan. He is on the list of the Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan — a political organization of the sons of the former president Almazbek Atambayev.

Taalaigul Toktakunova also represents the interests of the former Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kursan Asanov. He runs for Parliament from Butun Kyrgyzstan party.