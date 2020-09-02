22:30
USD 78.23
EUR 93.67
RUB 1.06
English

Elections 2020: At least 10 additional polling stations to open in Osh

Members of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan considered creation of 10 additional polling stations in Osh city.

PECs will appear in the following municipal territorial offices:

  • Turan — one polling station;
  • Sulaiman-Too — three polling stations;
  • Kerme-Too — two polling stations;
  • Manas-Ata — two polling stations;
  • Amir-Temir — one polling station;
  • Kurmanjan Datka — one polling station.

One of the polling stations No. 5908 is located on the territory of a private enterprise. This is prohibited by law. But the CEC explained that the company does not belong to any businessman, but is on the balance sheet of the Ministry of Education, so it is possible to open a polling station there.

A member of the election commission Gulnara Dzhurabaeva noted that 7,000 voters have already been registered in the southern capital based on the form No. 2. She does not exclude that their number will be higher.
link: https://24.kg/english/163902/
views: 117
Print
Related
Elections 2020: Supreme Court rules in favor of Kyrgyzstan party
President of Kyrgyzstan comments on rallies of party supporters
Elections: Supporters, opponents of Kyrgyzstan party gather at Supreme Court
Elections 2020: Head of CEC reminds parties about observance of quotas
Elections 2020: Tabylga party merges with Mekenim Kyrgyzstan
Elections 2020: Mekenim Kyrgyzstan and Birik parties merge
Elections 2020: Another party refuses to run for Parliament
Staff of Ombudsman’s Institute to monitor elections in Kyrgyzstan
Elections 2020: Parties can hold congresses with more than 50 participants
Elections 2020: Government to assist in holding election campaign
Popular
Kyrgyz company ready to build Upper Naryn HPP cascade Kyrgyz company ready to build Upper Naryn HPP cascade
Elections: Supporters, opponents of Kyrgyzstan party gather at Supreme Court Elections: Supporters, opponents of Kyrgyzstan party gather at Supreme Court
Kyrgyz short film wins prize at festival in Denmark Kyrgyz short film wins prize at festival in Denmark
Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities
2 September, Wednesday
20:57
Elections 2020: At least 10 additional polling stations to open in Osh Elections 2020: At least 10 additional polling stations...
20:46
Two-thirds of Kyrgyzstanis dissatisfied with government’s work during COVID-19
20:35
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has new deputy
20:29
Three people die in traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh road
17:15
Education Ministry has options for return to traditional form of education