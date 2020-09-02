Elections 2020: At least 10 additional polling stations to open in Osh

Members of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan considered creation of 10 additional polling stations in Osh city.

PECs will appear in the following municipal territorial offices:

Turan — one polling station;

Sulaiman-Too — three polling stations;

Kerme-Too — two polling stations;

Manas-Ata — two polling stations;

Amir-Temir — one polling station;

Kurmanjan Datka — one polling station.

One of the polling stations No. 5908 is located on the territory of a private enterprise. This is prohibited by law. But the CEC explained that the company does not belong to any businessman, but is on the balance sheet of the Ministry of Education, so it is possible to open a polling station there.

A member of the election commission Gulnara Dzhurabaeva noted that 7,000 voters have already been registered in the southern capital based on the form No. 2. She does not exclude that their number will be higher.