Two-thirds of Kyrgyzstanis dissatisfied with government’s work during COVID-19

Two-thirds of Kyrgyzstanis are unhappy with the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Such data are presented in a study by SIAR Research and Consulting, which was conducted by the Center for Insights in Survey Research of the International Republican Institute.

According to it, from August 6 to August 15, at least 1,223 residents of the Kyrgyz Republic at the age from 18 and over were interviewed through mobile and landline telephones. The interviews were conducted in Kyrgyz (63 percent of cases), Russian (35 percent) and Uzbek (2 percent).

Two-thirds of respondents (67 percent) rated the Cabinet’s response to the pandemic as unsatisfactory. Other 32 percent answered that they were satisfied with the measures taken by the state. The remaining 1 percent of respondents have not decided on their position.

The survey concerned economic and political issues, the upcoming elections and the fight against coronavirus.
