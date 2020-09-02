14:52
78 more cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,036 in total

At least 78 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev announced at a briefing.

According to him, 23 people got infected in Bishkek, 1 — in Osh city, 3 — in Osh region, 10 — in Chui region, 5 — in Naryn region, 11 — in Issyk-Kul region, 13 — in Jalal-Abad region, and 12 — in Batken region.

In total, 44,036 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
