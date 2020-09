A 17-year-old teenager has drowned in Bosteri village, Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Emergencies Ministry reported.

The guy born in 2003 drowned in Talisman resort located in Bosteri village on September 1 at about 4:25 pm.

Employees of the Emergencies Ministry took the body out of water and handed over to the police.