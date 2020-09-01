Online schooling: Only half of parents able to provide children with gadgets

Only 51.6 percent of parents surveyed in Kyrgyzstan have been able to provide their children with gadgets to access online schooling in the spring of 2020. These data were obtained in the course of a survey conducted in June as part of the study «Distance education: know-how or death to education.»

Affirmative answer was accompanied by such comments as «children learned in turns», «only one child», «gave my own device», «one phone for two children» and others. «These circumstances provoke a tense situation in the family, where the child and the parents themselves may be under psychological pressure,» the study says.

The remaining 44.4 percent of respondents were unable to provide their child with the necessary technological accessories.

«Some families have up to five children of different school ages. Each requires an individual approach and appropriate physical and psychological conditions with organization of a zone for classes. Parents need to have enough free time, taking into account the schedule of classes,» the study notes.

The respondents were parents of school-age children. In total, 1,192 parents from various regions of Kyrgyzstan have participated in the survey. The research was carried out by the initiative group Lawyers for Human Rights Public Foundation.

Recall, the fourth quarter of the school year in schools of Kyrgyzstan has passed online due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Only first-graders were allowed to study as usual in the new academic year, the rest will continue their education remotely.