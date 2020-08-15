15:19
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 21.1 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 254,451 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 21,159,730 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (5,313,055), Brazil (3,226,443), India (2,525,922), Russia (910,778), South Africa (579,140), Peru (516,296), Mexico (511,369), Chile (382,111) and Colombia (445,111).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 13,200,000. The figure grew by 284,655 people for a day.

At least 764,697 people died from the virus (growth by 9,147 people for 24 hours), including 168,446 people — in the USA, 105,490— in Brazil, 46,791— in the UK, 55,908— in Mexico, and 49,036 — in India.

At least 41,645 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 102,287 cases — in Kazakhstan, 34,017— in Uzbekistan, 7,989 — in Tajikistan.
