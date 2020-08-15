13:48
USD 78.15
EUR 92.35
RUB 1.07
English

329 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan

At least 329 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to it, 29 people have recovered in Bishkek, 33— in Chui region, 33 — in Osh city, 6 — in Talas region, 13 — in Naryn region, 62 — in Issyk-Kul region, 55— in Jalal-Abad region, 31 — in Batken region, and 67 — in Osh region.

At least 33,951 people have recovered throughout the country in total.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/162612/
views: 120
Print
Related
Twelve more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
Two more people die from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
272 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 41,645 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 20.9 million people globally
Fourteen more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
Four more people die from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
304 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 41,373 in total
304 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
At least 160,000 Kyrgyzstanis have had coronavirus
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 20.5 million people globally
Popular
Another illegal cryptocurrency mining farm revealed in Bishkek Another illegal cryptocurrency mining farm revealed in Bishkek
Genome of coronavirus detected in China not found in Kyrgyzstan Genome of coronavirus detected in China not found in Kyrgyzstan
Eight people with suspected anthrax hospitalized in Osh city Eight people with suspected anthrax hospitalized in Osh city
Form of education in Kyrgyzstan to depend on epidemiological situation Form of education in Kyrgyzstan to depend on epidemiological situation
15 August, Saturday
12:39
Five people injured in traffic accident in Malovodnoye village Five people injured in traffic accident in Malovodnoye...
12:32
Twelve more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
12:25
Two more people die from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
12:21
329 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
12:16
272 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 41,645 in total