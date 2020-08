Two men who beat their wives have been arrested in Kadamdzhai district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Batken region informed 24.kg news agency.

The first incident occurred on July 29. Resident of Kadamdzhai beat his wife on children’s playground. The woman turned to hospital with various injuries.

The second incident occurred on July 30. The drunk man beat his wife in Halmion village.

The facts were registered and pre-trial proceedings were started under Article 75 «Domestic Violence».

The men were placed in the temporary detention facility. An investigation is underway.