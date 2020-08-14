14:55
Fourteen more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan

At least 14 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan over the past 24 hours. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to it, 4 medical workers got infected in Bishkek, 1 — in Osh, 1 — in Osh region, 3 — in Batken region, 3 — in Jalal-Abad region, 3 — in Issyk-Kul region.

At least three medical workers have been discharged from hospitals after recovery for a day. In addition, 14 health workers have been discharged from home self-isolation.

In total, 3,006 medical workers have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the republic, 2,288 of them have recovered.
