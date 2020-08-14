13:24
USD 78.00
EUR 92.35
RUB 1.06
English

Elections 2020: Tabylga party merges with Mekenim Kyrgyzstan

Tabylga party decided to support Mekenim Kyrgyzstan in the upcoming elections to the Parliament. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The central headquarters of the political organization confirmed the information and noted that a memorandum of merger was signed.

The chairman of Mekenim Kyrgyzstan Mirlan Bakirov informed that in the near future several more authoritative parties and politicians will join their ranks. «Mekenim Kyrgyzstan is going to be seriously updated,» he said.

Tabylga political organization was created by activists of Issyk-Kul region. It successfully ran for local elections in the region. Tabylga confidently won the elections to the City Council of Karakol. Representatives of this party made up 28.5 percent of the total number of deputies of the Karakol City Council. The oldest SDPK (then the ruling party) was able to take only the second position with 14 percent of the total number of deputy seats.
link: https://24.kg/english/162523/
views: 94
Print
Related
Elections 2020: Mekenim Kyrgyzstan and Birik parties merge
Elections 2020: Another party refuses to run for Parliament
Staff of Ombudsman’s Institute to monitor elections in Kyrgyzstan
Elections 2020: Parties can hold congresses with more than 50 participants
Elections 2020: Government to assist in holding election campaign
Local observers to monitor 2020 elections in Kyrgyzstan
Elections 2020: List of voters to be formed by September 19
Elections 2020: CEC registers authorized representatives of SDPK
Elections 2020. Omurbek Tekebayev, Duishenkul Chotonov may run for seats
Elections 2020: Young leaders in lists – background artists for moneybags
Popular
New algorithms for citizens crossing state border approved in Kyrgyzstan New algorithms for citizens crossing state border approved in Kyrgyzstan
Another illegal cryptocurrency mining farm revealed in Bishkek Another illegal cryptocurrency mining farm revealed in Bishkek
Eight people with suspected anthrax hospitalized in Osh city Eight people with suspected anthrax hospitalized in Osh city
COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: Officials hope for the best, but prepare for the worst COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: Officials hope for the best, but prepare for the worst
14 August, Friday
13:14
304 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan 304 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia for a day i...
13:10
Anthrax in Kara-Suu district: Owner of bull fined
13:02
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar exceeds 78 soms in Kyrgyzstan
12:40
Semetei hospital closed, all patients discharged
12:32
Elections 2020: Tabylga party merges with Mekenim Kyrgyzstan