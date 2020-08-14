Elections 2020: Tabylga party merges with Mekenim Kyrgyzstan

Tabylga party decided to support Mekenim Kyrgyzstan in the upcoming elections to the Parliament. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The central headquarters of the political organization confirmed the information and noted that a memorandum of merger was signed.

The chairman of Mekenim Kyrgyzstan Mirlan Bakirov informed that in the near future several more authoritative parties and politicians will join their ranks. «Mekenim Kyrgyzstan is going to be seriously updated,» he said.

Tabylga political organization was created by activists of Issyk-Kul region. It successfully ran for local elections in the region. Tabylga confidently won the elections to the City Council of Karakol. Representatives of this party made up 28.5 percent of the total number of deputies of the Karakol City Council. The oldest SDPK (then the ruling party) was able to take only the second position with 14 percent of the total number of deputy seats.