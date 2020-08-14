13:24
USD 78.00
EUR 92.35
RUB 1.06
English

Japan to provide grant assistance to Kyrgyzstan for $ 2.9 million

The Government of Japan will provide grant assistance of JPY 305 million (approximately $ 2.9 million) through the Scholarship for Development of Human Resources (JDS) Program to Kyrgyzstan. The country’s Embassy reported.

The JDS program has been implemented in Kyrgyzstan since 2006 within the framework of gratuitous assistance to the government of the republic in the field of personnel training and development of bilateral relations.

«Within the framework of the project, 18 civil servants have been selected to obtain a master’s degree in Japan and 2 employees — a doctor’s degree for this fiscal year. However, due to the spread of a new type of coronavirus infection around the world, the departure of this group will be delayed,» the Embassy said.

During the period of the program implementation, 209 state and municipal employees were sent to study in Japan to obtain a master’s degree and 1 employee — a doctor’s one. At least 176 fellows have already returned to the Kyrgyz Republic having successfully defended their dissertations. They occupy leading positions at a number of ministries and departments.
link: https://24.kg/english/162516/
views: 117
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Japan and Korea
Japan donates four ambulances to Kyrgyzstan
Japan ready to employ Kyrgyzstanis in tourism sector
Teachers from Kyrgyzstan can take free training in Japan
Japan grants road rollers to Bishkek
Kyrgyz for three months. How an American Risa Matsumaro plays kok-boru
Zhany-Zher students make over 2,000 cranes in memory of Sadako Sasaki
Highlights of Kyrgyzstan – Japan football match
National football team of Kyrgyzstan loses to team of Japan
Japan plans to issue 345,000 work visas to Kyrgyzstan by 2024
Popular
New algorithms for citizens crossing state border approved in Kyrgyzstan New algorithms for citizens crossing state border approved in Kyrgyzstan
Another illegal cryptocurrency mining farm revealed in Bishkek Another illegal cryptocurrency mining farm revealed in Bishkek
Eight people with suspected anthrax hospitalized in Osh city Eight people with suspected anthrax hospitalized in Osh city
COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: Officials hope for the best, but prepare for the worst COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: Officials hope for the best, but prepare for the worst
14 August, Friday
13:14
304 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan 304 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia for a day i...
13:10
Anthrax in Kara-Suu district: Owner of bull fined
13:02
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar exceeds 78 soms in Kyrgyzstan
12:40
Semetei hospital closed, all patients discharged
12:32
Elections 2020: Tabylga party merges with Mekenim Kyrgyzstan