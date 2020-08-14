Japan to provide grant assistance to Kyrgyzstan for $ 2.9 million

The Government of Japan will provide grant assistance of JPY 305 million (approximately $ 2.9 million) through the Scholarship for Development of Human Resources (JDS) Program to Kyrgyzstan. The country’s Embassy reported.

The JDS program has been implemented in Kyrgyzstan since 2006 within the framework of gratuitous assistance to the government of the republic in the field of personnel training and development of bilateral relations.

«Within the framework of the project, 18 civil servants have been selected to obtain a master’s degree in Japan and 2 employees — a doctor’s degree for this fiscal year. However, due to the spread of a new type of coronavirus infection around the world, the departure of this group will be delayed,» the Embassy said.

During the period of the program implementation, 209 state and municipal employees were sent to study in Japan to obtain a master’s degree and 1 employee — a doctor’s one. At least 176 fellows have already returned to the Kyrgyz Republic having successfully defended their dissertations. They occupy leading positions at a number of ministries and departments.