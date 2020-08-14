11:52
Irrigation system rehabilitation project nearing completion in Uzgen district

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, as part of his working trip to Osh region, got acquainted with implementation of an irrigation project on restoring internal canals in Kurshab rural area of Uzgen district. Press service of the head of state reported.

For many years, irrigation water has been one of the main problems of Kurshab village, the outdated irrigation system needed rehabilitation. In addition, the irrigation system did not fully provide nearby lands with irrigation, and in recent years, the population and the number of households have also increased, and new settlements have appeared.

To solve the problem, an irrigation rehabilitation project, funded by the World Bank, was prepared.

Rehabilitation work began in April 2019. Currently, the main one is almost completed. After the full implementation of the project, water supply will improve on 1,500 hectares of nearby land.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov recalled that implementation of national projects for construction and rehabilitation of irrigation systems is the main direction in the framework of the state policy of regional development.

According to him, this will allow development of new irrigated land, create additional jobs in the regions, reduce internal migration, increase agricultural production and ensure the country’s food security.

The press service noted that the construction and rehabilitation of irrigation systems are under the special control of the president.

The state program for development of irrigation in the Kyrgyz Republic until 2026 consists of three stages, two of which will be implemented until 2024. During this period, it is planned to put into operation 31 water facilities. As a result, 27,000 hectares of new irrigated land will be developed, water supply will be improved on other 46,000 hectares. In 2020, it is planned to develop 1,700 hectares of new irrigated land.

In addition to budget funds, funds from international development partners are actively attracted for the implementation of irrigation projects, most of which are provided as grants.
