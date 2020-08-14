10:21
At least 160,000 Kyrgyzstanis have had coronavirus

As of August 13, at least 41,069 cases of coronavirus infection have been officially registered in Kyrgyzstan, taking into account cases of community-acquired pneumonia. If we add those who did not take tests and suffered from the asymptomatic or mild form of the disease, then about 160,000 people have had COVID-19. Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Madamin Karataev announced.

According to the Ministry of Health, 36.6 percent of Kyrgyzstanis had asymptomatic form of the virus, and 29.7 percent — mild from.

«That is, 66 percent of patients suffered from asymptomatic or mild form of COVID-19. Extremely severe form was registered in 4.6 percent of the infected people, severe — in 9.6 percent,» the ministry informed.
