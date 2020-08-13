Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 20.5 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 268,820 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 20,553,702 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (5,197,000), Brazil (3,164,785), India (2,329,638), Russia (900,745), South Africa (568,919), Peru (489,680), Mexico (498,380), Chile (376,616) and Colombia (422,519).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 12,700,000. The figure grew by 185,045 people for a day.

At least 748,416 people died from the virus (growth by 7,290 people for 24 hours), including 166,026 people — in the USA, 104,201— in Brazil, 46,791— in the UK, 54,666— in Mexico, and 46,091 — in India.

At least 41,069 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 101,372 cases — in Kazakhstan, 32,654— in Uzbekistan, 7,912 — in Tajikistan.