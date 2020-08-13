19:06
USD 77.86
EUR 91.47
RUB 1.06
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 20.5 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 268,820 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 20,553,702 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (5,197,000), Brazil (3,164,785), India (2,329,638), Russia (900,745), South Africa (568,919), Peru (489,680), Mexico (498,380), Chile (376,616) and Colombia (422,519).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 12,700,000. The figure grew by 185,045 people for a day.

At least 748,416 people died from the virus (growth by 7,290 people for 24 hours), including 166,026 people — in the USA, 104,201— in Brazil, 46,791— in the UK, 54,666— in Mexico, and 46,091 — in India.

At least 41,069 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 101,372 cases — in Kazakhstan, 32,654— in Uzbekistan, 7,912 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/162452/
views: 118
Print
Related
Ten more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
291 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Three people die from COVID-19, community-acquired pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
310 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 41,069 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 20.2 million people globally
Genome of coronavirus detected in China not found in Kyrgyzstan
Hotline to support population in COVID-19 issues opened in Kyrgyzstan
Fourteen more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
Six more people die from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
304 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 40,759 in total
Popular
New algorithms for citizens crossing state border approved in Kyrgyzstan New algorithms for citizens crossing state border approved in Kyrgyzstan
Another illegal cryptocurrency mining farm revealed in Bishkek Another illegal cryptocurrency mining farm revealed in Bishkek
Violinist from Kyrgyzstan wins over Mexico, which became his second home Violinist from Kyrgyzstan wins over Mexico, which became his second home
Eight people with suspected anthrax hospitalized in Osh city Eight people with suspected anthrax hospitalized in Osh city
13 August, Thursday
19:03
Kyrgyzstan's GDP to fall by 10 percent in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic Kyrgyzstan's GDP to fall by 10 percent in 2020 due to C...
18:44
Interpol detains wanted citizen of Turkey in Kyrgyzstan
18:28
USA allocates $ 2.5 million to Kyrgyzstan for fight against COVID-19
18:11
Kyrgyzstani wins Best Cinematography Award at Australian Film Festival
18:04
Sooronbai Jeenbekov promises to improve social situation of doctors