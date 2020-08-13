16:03
USD 77.86
EUR 91.47
RUB 1.06
English

Elections 2020: Mekenim Kyrgyzstan and Birik parties merge

Birik and Mekenim Kyrgyzstan parties will participate in the parliamentary elections 2020 together. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

Today the leaders of the parties, Kylych Isamambetov and Mirlan Bakirov, signed a memorandum of cooperation. As headquarters of one of the political organizations reported, this decision was made on the basis of mutual understanding and common goals.

In their statement following the signing, Kylych Isamambetov and Mirlan Bakirov emphasized the importance of the upcoming elections to the Parliament and called on voters to actively participate in the voting.

«The purpose of the memorandum is to unite the existing political forces to build a socially oriented state in Kyrgyzstan and raise the level of well-being of Kyrgyzstanis,» the text of the signed document says.

Birik party has about 15,000 members. «Birik enjoys particular popularity and support in Naryn and Chui regions. This party will participate in the elections under the flag of Mekenim Kyrgyzstan,» they said.

According to the source, other well-known political associations will join the ranks of Mekenim Kyrgyzstan party in the near future.
link: https://24.kg/english/162437/
views: 108
Print
Related
Elections 2020: Another party refuses to run for Parliament
Staff of Ombudsman’s Institute to monitor elections in Kyrgyzstan
Elections 2020: Parties can hold congresses with more than 50 participants
Elections 2020: Government to assist in holding election campaign
Local observers to monitor 2020 elections in Kyrgyzstan
Elections 2020: List of voters to be formed by September 19
Elections 2020: CEC registers authorized representatives of SDPK
Elections 2020. Omurbek Tekebayev, Duishenkul Chotonov may run for seats
Elections 2020: Young leaders in lists – background artists for moneybags
Elections 2020: CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 14 more media outlets
Popular
New algorithms for citizens crossing state border approved in Kyrgyzstan New algorithms for citizens crossing state border approved in Kyrgyzstan
Another illegal cryptocurrency mining farm revealed in Bishkek Another illegal cryptocurrency mining farm revealed in Bishkek
Violinist from Kyrgyzstan wins over Mexico, which became his second home Violinist from Kyrgyzstan wins over Mexico, which became his second home
Eight people with suspected anthrax hospitalized in Osh city Eight people with suspected anthrax hospitalized in Osh city
13 August, Thursday
15:13
Elections 2020: Mekenim Kyrgyzstan and Birik parties merge Elections 2020: Mekenim Kyrgyzstan and Birik parties...
14:59
Bakytbek Dyushembiev resigns as head of Bishkekvodokanal
14:33
Large municipal parking lots to appear at entrances to Bishkek
14:25
Ten more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
14:22
Elections 2020: Another party refuses to run for Parliament