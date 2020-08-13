Elections 2020: Mekenim Kyrgyzstan and Birik parties merge

Birik and Mekenim Kyrgyzstan parties will participate in the parliamentary elections 2020 together. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

Today the leaders of the parties, Kylych Isamambetov and Mirlan Bakirov, signed a memorandum of cooperation. As headquarters of one of the political organizations reported, this decision was made on the basis of mutual understanding and common goals.

In their statement following the signing, Kylych Isamambetov and Mirlan Bakirov emphasized the importance of the upcoming elections to the Parliament and called on voters to actively participate in the voting.

«The purpose of the memorandum is to unite the existing political forces to build a socially oriented state in Kyrgyzstan and raise the level of well-being of Kyrgyzstanis,» the text of the signed document says.

Birik party has about 15,000 members. «Birik enjoys particular popularity and support in Naryn and Chui regions. This party will participate in the elections under the flag of Mekenim Kyrgyzstan,» they said.

According to the source, other well-known political associations will join the ranks of Mekenim Kyrgyzstan party in the near future.