Elections 2020: Another party refuses to run for Parliament

Democrat political party decided to refuse participation in the elections. Authorized representative for elections of the party Marat Seidyldaev told 24.kg news agency.

Marat Seidyldaev did not name the reason for withdrawal of the party from the list of those willing to compete for seats. The party sent documents to the Central Election Commission on its refusal to participate in the race the night before.

Earlier, the Communists Party of Kyrgyzstan recalled its authorized representatives.

Thus, there are 42 political associations intending to participate in the 2020 elections.

The election campaign will begin on September 4. By August 20, political organizations must hold congresses and draw up lists of candidates for deputies. The lists must be formed in compliance with the quota requirements. By August 24, all documents, including a bank certificate on the payment of an electoral deposit in the amount of 5 million soms, must be submitted to the Central Election Commission.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting parliamentary elections. They will take place on October 4.
