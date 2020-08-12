20:15
Staff of Ombudsman’s Institute to monitor elections in Kyrgyzstan

Staff of Ombudsman’s Institute will conduct independent monitoring of parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ombudsman reported.

«If citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic have any questions, complaints or statements regarding enforcement of their electoral rights, they can contact the office of the Ombudsman of the Kyrgyz Republic, its regional offices, as well as call the hotline 115,» the press service noted.

Recall, the election campaign will begin on September 4. By August 20, parties need to hold congresses and draw up lists of candidates for deputies. The lists should be formed taking into account the quota requirements.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting parliamentary elections. They will be held on October 4.
