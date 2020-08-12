President Jeenbekov urges to pay special attention to reconstruction of roads

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, as part of his working trip to Batken region, got acquainted with construction and reconstruction of internal roads. Presidential press service reported.

The head of state inspected asphalting works on Kurmanjan Datka Street in Batken city. Minister of Transport and Roads Zhanat Beishenov told that sand gravel and asphalt pavement is being laid at 1.1 kilometers.

The work is planned to be completed by the end of August 2020. In addition, it is planned to asphalt two more streets in the city in the near future at the expense of the budget.

The President urged to pay special attention to the quality of reconstruction of internal roads in the regions.

In the framework of the state policy of regional development, at least 3 kilometers of internal roads are paved annually at the expense of the republican budget in the regional centers of the country.

According to the Ministry of Transport, more than 140 kilometers of roads have been paved in 40 regional centers and 8 cities in 2019. It is planned to asphalt 150 kilometers this year.