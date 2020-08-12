Genome of coronavirus detected in China not found in Kyrgyzstan

Genome of coronavirus found in neighboring China was not detected in Kyrgyzstan during quarantine. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported with reference to the head of the Center for Laboratory Testing of the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance of the Ministry of Health Aigul Dzhumakanova.

According to her, the results of a study carried out at Vector reference laboratory of the Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Rights and Human Welfare in Russia (Rospotrebnadzor) came to the country.

«During quarantine, we have taken 20 samples from citizens hospitalized to the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital and sent them to the Vector reference laboratory in Russia. The aim of this study was to study the origin of the new coronavirus infection SARS CoV-2 in Kyrgyzstan. The study identified the countries from which the virus came to us,» she said.

According to her, they are divided into three groups:

Sweden, Russian Federation;

Sweden, USA, United Arab Emirates;

State of Oman.

Aigul Dzhumakanova noted that the most interesting thing was that the genome of the coronavirus found in neighboring China was not detected in Kyrgyzstan during quarantine.