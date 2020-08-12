11:06
Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan hands note to Ambassador of Belarus

Representative of the Embassy of Belarus in Bishkek has been called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Foreign Ministry reported.

During the meeting, the Kyrgyz side demanded explanations on the public appearance of the former prime minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Daniyar Usenov on August 10 at a state event, who has been convicted and is on the interstate wanted list.

«The attention of the Belarusian diplomat was drawn to the fact that such actions damage the development of friendly relations between Kyrgyzstan and Belarus, building of an effective mutually beneficial cooperation. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic handed a note and called on the Belarusian side to take urgent measures for the soonest possible arrest and subsequent extradition of Daniyar Usenov and other involved persons staying in Belarus,» the statement says.

Alexander Lukashenko visited the Belarusian National Biotechnology Corporation CJSC and met with a businessman Daniil Uritskiy (ex-prime minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Daniyar Usenov, who has changed his name and surname after he fled the country in 2013).

In 2018, it became known that the former prime minister Daniyar Usenov, wanted by the law enforcement agencies of Kyrgyzstan, became Daniil Uritsky, was living in Minsk and was heading the Belarusian National Biotechnology Corporation.
