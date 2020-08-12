Elections 2020: Parties can hold congresses with more than 50 participants

Parties can, if they wish, hold congresses with more than 50 participants. Member of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC), Gulnara Dzhurabaeva, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the main requirement is observing a distance of 1.5 meters when seating delegates and those present must wear masks. «But the CEC cannot and should not monitor whether the participants of the congresses comply with sanitary standards. Moreover, the Central Election Commission is not authorized to figure out for the parties how to organize their meetings. We do not prevent party leaders from showing creativity, but why should we think for them?» Gulnara Dzhurabaeva said.

Recall, the campaign begins on September 4. By August 20, parties need to hold congresses and draw up lists of candidates for deputies. The lists should be formed taking into account the quota requirements.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting parliamentary elections. They will be held on October 4.