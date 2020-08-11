12:13
National Statistical Committee registers decline in remittances to Kyrgyzstan

The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan has summed up the results of five months of 2020.

According to the committee, $ 699.3 million have been sent to Kyrgyzstan from abroad over the reporting period. As the National Statistical Committee says, this is the lowest figure in the last five years.

Remittances to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 699.3 million for five months of 2020. Russia accounts for 97 percent of the money transfers. Kyrgyzstanis working in the Russian Federation have transferred $ 679.8 million to the homeland.

A sharp decline in 2020 was recorded by the statisticians in April, when only $ 76.3 million have been sent to Kyrgyzstan. For comparison, in April 2019, transfers to the Kyrgyz Republic have amounted to $ 200.1 million.

The National Statistical Committee takes into account only money transfers of individuals through money transfer systems.
