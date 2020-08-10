New algorithms for citizens crossing state border approved in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan has approved new algorithms for persons, regardless of citizenship, crossing the state border, including for tourism purposes. The Republican Emergency Response Center for the Fight against Coronavirus reported.

Passengers of international and domestic flights at all stages of pre-flight procedures and before landing must observe distance and wear masks.

Mandatory procedures:

Thermometry of passengers on board the aircraft / in the arrival lounges of air terminal complexes;

In case of suspicion of coronavirus infection in a passenger / s, passengers of adjacent 6-8 seats are subject to quarantine / isolation for further observation by doctors;

If it is necessary to determine the circle of contact persons, the Manas airport hands over the passenger lists to the employees of the sanitary and quarantine points;

Passengers without clinical manifestations are passed through for further travel along the route.

For foreign citizens / stateless persons — foreign specialists arriving in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic in order to carry out labor activities:

Relevant government agencies send permits to the Ministry of Health to notify the State Border Service;

Thermometry is carried out when crossing the state border;

If clinical manifestations are detected — sampling for PCR testing, hospitalization;

Persons without clinical manifestations should be taken by the inviting party to places prepared in advance by them before receiving the result of the PCR test;

They are allowed to go to work after a negative PCR test.

Persons arriving in Kyrgyzstan by road: